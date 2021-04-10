No lockdown, night curfew in Telangana: Etala Rajender

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Etala Rajender on Saturday said that there is no chance of imposing lockdown or night curfew in any part of the state and urged the public to take COVID-19 precautions.

The minister informed that four new Covid care centres have been set up in Hyderabad at the Nature Clinic in Begumpet, Erragadda Ayurveda College, Nizamia Tibbi hospital and Sarojini Devi Hospital and said that Rs 1.79 crore has been allocated to these centres.

Etela Rajender also exhorted the private and corporate hospitals to follow government instructions to check COVID-19 spread in the state.

“Be prepared in every way to face the second wave. Medical colleges should prepare ICU and ventilator beds along with regular beds for corona treatment,” he said.

“Together with the private hospitals, the government can take preventive measures,” he said and asked them to offer up to 50 percent of beds and hassle-free services as being offered in the government hospitals.

The minister also warned the private hospitals against charging a hefty amount of money for vaccination and testing and said that strict action will be taken against those who do so.

“We hope to see that the patients get timely and proper treatment in these hospitals without being asked to pay more charges. We have instructed the health and other officials at the borders of Maharashtra, Karnataka and others to remain extra alert as there is a continuous flow of people,” he said.

He said the government has taken all measures to increase the beds, jabs, and equipment as per instructions of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.