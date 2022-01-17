No lockdown or night curfew in Telangana, state cabinet meeting ends

Hyderabad: The much awaited state cabinet meeting ended on Monday evening without a decision to impose lockdown or night curfew in Telangana. Though Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao chaired the four hour- long cabinet meeting, there was no discussion over the night curfew.

During the meeting state health minister T Harish Rao briefed the state cabinet that the spread of Coronavirus is under control in the state despite a surge in cases. He informed that all the measures are being taken to contain further spread with the help of mass vaccination.

The government is ready with all facilities, equipment, medicines, and staff to provide better and instant services to the people. The corona victims are needless to worry as the Omicron is less severe despite cases seeing a steep rise. The state government is ready to tackle any situation in the wake of a surge in cases across the state and the country, Rao informed Rao the cabinet.

The Chief Minister is believed to have been satisfied with the health minister’s briefing and reportedly the aspect of imposing lockdown or night curfew did not come up during the cabinet meeting. Other decisions pertaining to education and agriculture departments were taken.

The health minister however appealed to the people to wear masks, avoid gathering and maintain social distance.

Since the surge of Omicron cases, there were apprehensions among the public that the Government might at least impose night curfew after the Sankranti festival.