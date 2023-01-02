No merger of Karnataka’s dairy brand Nandini with Amul: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday ruled out the merger of Karnataka’s popular dairy brand Nandini with Amul after a row broke out over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments on the state’s milk cooperative.

He was replying to a query on Congress state president D K Shivakumar’s apprehension that Nandini could be merged with Gujarat’s Amul based on Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Nandini’s facility in Mandya.

Bommai said Nandini will always maintain its separate identity in “the coming hundreds of years”. “The merger of Nandini with Amul is a wrong imagination. What to say about those who comment on based on their whims and fancies?” the Chief Minister told reporters here.