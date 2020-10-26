No Muslims, no pets: Flat advertisement triggers reactions of Twitterati

Mumbai: “3BHK apartment on lease” advertisement triggered reactions of Twitterati.

In the post, along with the details of the apartment located in Mumbai, it was mentioned that Muslims and pets are not allowed.

It seems that the person who posted the advertisement wanted to convey that the flat is not available for Muslims and tenants with pet animals.

Soon noted journalist Rana Ayyub retweeted the post and wrote, ” Muslims and Pets not allowed. This is one of the most posh addresses in Mumbai, Bandra. This is 20th century India. Remind me we are not a communal nation, tell me this is not apartheid ?”.

Muslims and Pets not allowed. This is one of the most posh addresses in Mumbai, Bandra. This is 20th century India. Remind me we are not a communal nation, tell me this is not apartheid ? pic.twitter.com/OFxGNDzTMq — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) October 24, 2020

Responding to Rana Ayyub’s tweet, a Twitterati Nikhil wrote, “even if the owner agrees, the building won’t allow Muslims. Radicalisation in the Hindu society is so entrenched, it’ll take couple of generations to fix the problem. If anyone wants to fix the problem”.

Even if the owner agrees, the building won't allow Muslims. Radicalisation in the Hindu society is so entrenched, it'll take couple of generations to fix the problem. If anyone wants to fix the problem. https://t.co/nRiiuZhS20 — Nikhil (@Nikhilreturns) October 24, 2020

Here are some of the reactions of other netizens

Then – Dogs and Indians not allowed. Now – Dogs and Muslims not allowed.😒



New India is getting back to the old British ways. Yes, we are regressing! https://t.co/dyfn3wiJH3 — Nuvaid Vaidyaravida (@NuvaidV) October 24, 2020

India is a heaven for Muslims.

A fool once said. https://t.co/2QbblYORVP — FayZee (@real_fai) October 24, 2020

‘Indians and Dogs are not allowed: British India



‘Muslims and Pets are not allowed’: Independent India https://t.co/Wugh1HvAdq — Uzair Hasan Rizvi (@RizviUzair) October 24, 2020

More than the overtly normalised Apartheid in Indian housing societies(which tbh is not a post-2014 thing), it is the replies under this tweet which should scare everyone. It won't be surprising if India does come up with its very own segregation policy. Scary times ahead. https://t.co/wnPl3GE4m1 — Bhavesh (@bhaveshchaturv) October 24, 2020