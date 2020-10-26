No Muslims, no pets: Flat advertisement triggers reactions of Twitterati

Mumbai: “3BHK apartment on lease” advertisement triggered reactions of Twitterati.
In the post, along with the details of the apartment located in Mumbai, it was mentioned that Muslims and pets are not allowed.
It seems that the person who posted the advertisement wanted to convey that the flat is not available for Muslims and tenants with pet animals.
Rana Ayyub retweets
Soon noted journalist Rana Ayyub retweeted the post and wrote, ” Muslims and Pets not allowed. This is one of the most posh addresses in Mumbai, Bandra. This is 20th century India. Remind me we are not a communal nation, tell me this is not apartheid ?”.
Responding to Rana Ayyub’s tweet, a Twitterati Nikhil wrote, “even if the owner agrees, the building won’t allow Muslims. Radicalisation in the Hindu society is so entrenched, it’ll take couple of generations to fix the problem. If anyone wants to fix the problem”.
Reaction of other netizens
Here are some of the reactions of other netizens