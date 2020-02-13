No need to be disappointed with Delhi polls result: Nadda

A+ A-

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda has said the party workers should not feel disappointed over the outcome of the Delhi Assembly election.

The BJP failed to put up an impressive show as it could win only eight out of 70 seats while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed back to power by bagging 62 seats.

The polling for 70-member Delhi Assembly was held on February 8 and results were announced on Tuesday.

Nadda, in a meeting with the BJP general secretaries here at the party’s central office on Wednesday evening said all candidates, along with the workers, contested the election with “great enthusiasm and passion”.

Some of the top leaders of the party — general secretary B.L Santosh, joint general secretary Saudan Singh, general secretaries Saroj Pandey, Ram Madhav, Muralidhar Rao, Bhupendra Yadav and Arun Singh, were present in the meeting.

The meeting also discussed programmes run by the party across the country. Also, the results of the Delhi Assembly election and the party’s defeat were reviewed.

The leaders said that the party contested the election with proper preparation but the results did come out on the expected lines.

Nadda has sent a message to party leaders and workers through the general secretaries that there is no need to feel disappointed over the election result.

The party has also thanked its workers for supporting them in the elections and said that there is no need to be discouraged for not getting favourable results.

Besides, it was also agreed in the meeting that the party’s expansion programmes will be continued in accordance with the principles of the BJP.