No need for lockdown in Telangana: Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Monday said that there is “no need for lockdown” in Telangana.

No need of lockdown: Eatala Rajender

“Nearly 10,000 people have died across India and around 200 in Telangana due to COVID-19. There is no need for lockdown now in Telangana. Patients are being treated as per the guideline of the ICMR and WHO,” Rajender told ANI.

He informed that 97 per cent patients are recovering from COVID-19 and only 3 per cent of patients with kidney disease and other related comorbidity diseases are succumbing to the virus.

The Telangana government has fixed the prices for coronavirus test and treatment at private hospitals and laboratories in the state.

Low deaths due to coronavirus

“There are very low deaths due to coronavirus in Telangana while cases in Hyderabad are increasing. We have issued guidelines regarding capping of charges at private hospitals and labs. Corona test fee is Rs 2,200 and normal isolation charges are Rs 4,000 per day. ICU charges are Rs 7,500 per day without a ventilator while Rs 9,000 per day with ventilator,” the Minister said.

Rajender further said that the government has made an arrangement of 54,000 beds to treat COVID-19 patients.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.