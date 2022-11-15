‘No need to be sad..’RGV’s tweet on Mahesh Babu’s father’s death goes viral

Hyderabad: In the wee hours of Tuesday, the demise of Tollywood superstar Krishna Murthy came across social media leaving everyone in deep grief. According to media reports, he was taken to Hospital in an unconscious state on November 14, doctors said he suffered cardiac arrest.

After the news of Krishan’s death came in, #RIPLEGEND is trending on Twitter. Several celebrities from the Tollywood industry took to social media to pay their last respects and offer condolences to Mahesh Babu and his family. Among everyone, the controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma, who makes headlines every now and then took to his Twitter and wrote, ”No need to feel sad because I am sure that Krishna Garu and Vijayanirmalagaru are having a great time in heaven singing and dancing.”

No need to feel sad because I am sure that Krishna garu and Vijayanirmalagaru are having a great time in heaven singing and dancing 💐💐💐 https://t.co/md0sOArEeG via @YouTube — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 15, 2022

His tweet has left netizens furious and accused RGV of doing ‘comedy’ in serious and critical times. Check out how users reacted.

If you want to do comedy at such a critical time, Kama Varma is the next one after you.#RIPSuperStarKrishnaGaru #RIPKrishnaGaaru #Krishna #KrishnaGaru — Chillem Afthab (@Chillem__JSP) November 15, 2022

U don't know pain untill it will come to wait , karma exist — vishwanath (@vishwavshw) November 15, 2022

Controversy King is back! — Sai Krishna (@moviebuff2001) November 15, 2022

More about Krishna

Demisal of someone like Krishna has indeed left everyone sad as his contribution to the entertainment industry was immense. He worked in more than 350 films, he also produced and directed a few movies. His name is written in the books of history for the roles he played in the movies ‘Alluri Sitarama Raju’, ‘Simhasanam’ and ‘Pandanti Kapuram’.