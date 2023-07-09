No negligence in treatment provided to newborn child: Fernandez Hospital

Hyderabad: A day after being booked by the Police for negligence in providing treatment to a newborn child, Hyderabad’s Fernandez Hospital denied the charges, adding that there was transparency throughout the child’s treatment.

“We want to reaffirm that there has been no negligence but only transparency throughout this challenging journey,” the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital administered Nasal Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (nCPAP) treatment to support and enhance lung function of the child, who was prematurely born.

“Shortly after the placement of the nCPAP interface, our medical team promptly noticed the development of a nasal ulcer. We want to emphasize that such complications are known to occur in premature babies due to their delicate and immature skin integrity,” the hospital said.

Also Read Hyderabad: Pvt hospital booked for negligence after infant loses nose

The baby has progressed well and is ready for discharge in a few days, it added.

Despite efforts, tissue loss could not be entirely prevented, according to the statement.

“We understand the emotional toll this has taken on them, and our hearts go out to them during this difficult time,” the hospital said.

Earlier, parents of the child had staged a protest demanding action against the doctor and staff of the hospital. The couple Imran Khan and Arshiyaunnissa are residents of Ali Bagh in the Kalapathar area in the old city.