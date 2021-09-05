No new COVID-19 cases reported in 62 districts in UP: CMO

 The overall recovery rate of the state stands at 98.7 per cent.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 5th September 2021 2:09 pm IST
Uttar Pradesh: There have been no new COVID-19 cases reported in 62 districts of Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, as per the latest health bulletin of the state.

A total of 18 new patients have been tested positive in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate to 0.01 per cent. According to the state health bulletin data, the state has only 235 active COVID cases at present.

 An additional 31 patients were discharged from the hospitals after recovery, bringing the total number of recoveries to 16,86,00,354.

 The vaccination coverage in the state has exceeded seven crores, out of which, 6.47 million citizens have been inoculated with at least first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

