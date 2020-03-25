No NPR from April 1: Kishan Reddy

New Delhi: MOS Home Affairs Mr Kishan Reddy has declared that NPR and Census operations will be postponed.

According to the earlier schedule, these processes were to begin on 1st April.

While talking to media persons in New Delhi, Kishan Reddy told that in view of the present situation, there is no possibility of conducting NPR and Census.

He further told that the next 15 days are very crucial for the country. There is a need to save the country from the danger of Corona Virus. It is possible through social distancing.

It is fortunate that India is in the second stage of Corona Virus. By adopting precautionary measures, we can avoid third phase.

Source: Siasat news

