No objection to women’s nude photos, but actor’s pictures are debated: Maliwal

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday said no one objects to nude photos of women being circulated on a daily basis but an actor choosing to pose naked has become the topic of prime-time debates.

Maliwal’s remarks came amid the controversy over Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s bare-bodied photographs that he recently shared on his Instagram page.

The “Gully Boy” star is at the centre of a debate on what constitutes obscenity. He is also facing an FIR in Mumbai following a complaint from an NGO alleging that he had “hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs”.

In a tweet, Maliwal said, “The society is fed nude photos of women on a daily basis and no one objects. One actor, for reasons best known to himself, decides to pose nude and becomes the topic of prime time debates. Are there no real issues in the country?”

The FIR against Singh states that India has a “good culture” but due to such photos, everyone’s sentiments are hurt.