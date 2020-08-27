No one came forward; COVID +ve son shifts mother’s body in JCB

Nizamabad: Corona fear has forced people to abandon even close relatives. In a fresh incident occurred in Nizamabad district, no one came to have the last glimpse of an elderly woman nor took part in the last rites, fearing she might have died of COVID-19.
As a result, woman’s corona positive son picked up his mother’s body wearing PPE Kit and put it in the JCB. He shifted the dead body to crematorium in the JCB and performed funeral rites. The video went viral on social media.
The incident occurred in Govindpet village in Nizamabad district. The woman named Talari Sattama and her family had tested negative when they were tested for the virus. However, she died four days after her son tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine.