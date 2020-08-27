No one came forward; COVID +ve son shifts mother’s body in JCB

Nizamabad: Corona fear has forced people to abandon even close relatives. In a fresh incident occurred in Nizamabad district, no one came to have the last glimpse of an elderly woman nor took part in the last rites, fearing she might have died of COVID-19.

As a result, woman’s corona positive son picked up his mother’s body wearing PPE Kit and put it in the JCB. He shifted the dead body to crematorium in the JCB and performed funeral rites. The video went viral on social media.

No one came forward to conduct Sattama's last rites over COVID-19 fears in Govindpet, Nizamabad district. The son, wearing a PPE kit, put his mother's body in the JCB vehicle and Sattama was then taken to the burial grounds @NewsMeter_In#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/VhPz6hjGLA — Ashish Bhosale (@ashish80999) August 26, 2020

The incident occurred in Govindpet village in Nizamabad district. The woman named Talari Sattama and her family had tested negative when they were tested for the virus. However, she died four days after her son tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine.