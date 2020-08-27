No one came forward; COVID +ve son shifts mother’s body in JCB

By Rasia Hashmi Published: 27th August 2020 6:19 pm IST

Nizamabad: Corona fear has forced people to abandon even close relatives. In a fresh incident occurred in Nizamabad district, no one came to have the last glimpse of an elderly woman nor took part in the last rites, fearing she might have died of COVID-19.

As a result, woman’s corona positive son picked up his mother’s body wearing PPE Kit and put it in the JCB. He shifted the dead body to crematorium in the JCB and performed funeral rites. The video went viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Govindpet village in Nizamabad district. The woman named Talari Sattama and her family had tested negative when they were tested for the virus. However, she died four days after her son tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine.

READ:  Running for US Congress, Sri Preston Kulkarni under fire for ties with India’s right-wing RSS
Categories
TelanganaTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close