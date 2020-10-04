No one will be allowed to break law: Haryana CM

By News Desk 1Published: 4th October 2020 10:25 pm IST

Chandigarh, Oct 4 : Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s proposed visit to oppose the agricultural laws in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said no one will be allowed to take law and order in their own hands within the state.

He said the tendency of Congress to lie will not be allowed to continue.

The Chief Minister was replying to a question by the media in Karnal city regarding Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Haryana to participate in the protests against the agricultural-related Acts recently passed by the Central government.

Taking a dig at Congress, the Chief Minister said that before this they had protested regarding the Citizen Amendment Bill, the removal of Article-370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the ‘Ram Janma Bhoomi’ but no one was harmed.

READ:  On Gandhi Jayanti, Chhattisgarh's tribals vote for dialogue to end Maoist violence

Khattar said when nothing happened back then, nothing will happen even now.

All of this is going to end very soon because people and farmers have now understood everything.

He said the farmers are being tricked. Farmers and arthiyas are being misled but they will not fall prey to such tactics, he added.

The Chief Minister said it seemed the Congress MP has no other work.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 4th October 2020 10:25 pm IST
Back to top button