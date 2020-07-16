No other act can substitute ‘Qurbani’: Maulana Saifullah Rahmani

Hyderabad: Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani Director: Al-Mahad Ul Aali Al-Islami, Hyderabad said Muslims can’t give donations instead of sacrificing animal on Eid ul Adha if it is obligatory on them.

He added that sacrifice is an important ibadah. The Holy Quran and the hadeeth both have highlighted the importance and virtues of the ibadah.

Qurbani is mandatory for every sane Muslim who has reached the age of puberty, and who additionally owns wealth which is beyond his/her needs equal to or more than the nisaab.

Maulana Rahmani said Qurbani is an ibadah in which one has to either sacrifice a small animal or become part of sacrifice of a big animal. Those who can afford and there is no legal obstacle then it is obligatory for them to offer sacrifice, there is no substitute for that.

In case of nafl (supererogatory) Qurbani one can donate the equal amount to poor instead of offering the sacrifice. If one wants to offer sacrifice even if Qurbani is not obligatory for him, or one wants to offer sacrifice on behalf of his relatives or children though it is not obligatory for them, or a person wants to sacrifice just for seeking reward, then these are called Nafl Qurbani. In such cases one can donate the amount instead of sacrificing the animal. As Imam Abu Hanifa has told that giving the amount in sadaqa in place of a Nafl Hajj is not only permissible but recommended.

Hence Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani has asked Muslims to keep the different between obligatory and supererogatory sacrifice in mind and asked them to offer animal sacrifice for obligatory Qurbani and give equivalent amount in sadaqa in place of Nafl Qurbani.