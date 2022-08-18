No other state has achieved as much as Telangana: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao referring for a descriptive shift in the country on Wednesday, asserting that the kind of development seen in Telangana had never been seen in any other state.

The chief minister stated in a meeting after unveiling the Medchal-Malkajgiri district Collectorate office that the State government provides seamless power supply to all categories of consumers and potable water. However, power and drinking water were in short supply in several states, including the national capital of Delhi.

Despite having plenty of water and natural resources, the country has not seen much development in the last 75 years, he said.

“Why is the development that took place in Telangana not happening in other states?” he questioned.

He hoped for the country to reach the same level of development as China, Singapore, and Korea. He urged individuals to be aware of “divisive forces” attempting to divide the country in the name of caste and religion.

The CM approved Rs 10 crore in development funds for each of the seven Assembly divisions in Medchal district. These funds are in addition to the Rs 5 crore previously allocated to each Assembly segment.

In the evening, the chief minister inspected the ongoing construction of the new Secretariat building. He guided Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy and the officials to speed up and complete the construction work as soon as possible.

KCR went through the ministers’ chambers, meeting halls, anterooms, and other facilities. He gave instructions on how to create landscaping. Rao stated that the parking space should be convenient for ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and other visitors.