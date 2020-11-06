No participation fee for Khelo India games: Haryana Minister

News Desk 1Published: 6th November 2020 6:42 am IST
No participation fee for Khelo India games: Haryana Minister

Chandigarh, Nov 5 : Haryana Minister of State for Sports Sandeep Singh on Thursday said no participation fee will be charged by the government from any player for the Khelo India 2021 games to be held in Panchkula.

In the games, the player can participate only on the basis of his/her merit.

He said if any person or company demands any kind of fee from the players in the name of Khelo India 2021, a complaint can be made to the Sports Department.

The minister said some complaints regarding Khelo India 2021 Games have reached him through social media in which some people are demanding fees in the name of providing sportspersons and athletes a chance to participate in the event.

READ:  Maharashtra: Thane woman lodges case against husband for hiding his baldness

He said the Khelo Haryana Mobile App will be launched by the Sports Department to establish connectivity between the players and the department.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 6th November 2020 6:42 am IST
Back to top button