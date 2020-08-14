No party involved in Sringeri statue flag case: Police

Bengaluru, Aug 14 : Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district police have ruled out the role of any political party or motive in the case of one religion’s flag being planted on the statue of Shankaracharya at Sringeri town, an official said on Friday.

“One person has been arrested but it was not a flag. It was a festival banner of Eid-Milad from 2019,” Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police (SP) Hakay Akshay Machindra told IANS.

In the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Milind, 28, was in an inebriated condition and wandering on the roads.

As it was raining heavily, Milind entered a Mosque, picked up a flag to cover himself in the rain but later realised that it was a religious banner.

“Then he realised that it is a religious banner and while going on his way, he threw it on the statue of Shankaracharya,” said Machindra.

The statue is located at the Veerappa Gowda Circle in Sringeri town, some 100m away from a mosque.

The incident was not noticed by anybody initially, but a case was filed on Thursday alleging that a Students Democratic Party of India (SDPI) flag was intentionally planted on the statue by some miscreants.

It was registered under IPC Sections 295 (A), 141 and 153 (A).

However, on further investigation, it was found that no organisation was involved in the incident and it was drunk man who committed the crazy act without any intention.

“There is no organisation involved in this. There is nothing on party lines or anything pre-planned, or a motive to create some trouble. Nothing like that, it was just a crazy act by a fellow who was drunk,” clarified the SP.

During interrogation, Milind told that he had placed a piece of cloth of one God on another God.

“After knowing that the banner related to a God, he thought of giving it to another God and placed it over a pavilion on the statute of Shankaracharya,” said another police officer.

Similarly, Machindra said that Milind’s account matched with the CCTV footage examined by the police.

The police confirmed that he did not belong to any political outfit.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.