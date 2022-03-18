No patient in Delhi’s dedicated Covid hospital for first time since March 2020

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 18th March 2022 9:30 am IST
No patient in Delhi's dedicated Covid hospital for first time since March 2020
Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital

New Delhi: For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Delhi’s dedicated Covid Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital does not have even a single patient of coronavirus, it was announced on Thursday.

All the Covid-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital and no new patient has been admitted, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

“All the COVID patients of third wave have been successfully treated & discharged from LNJP Hospital.

MS Education Academy

“For the first time since March 2020, zero patients of COVID-19 are admitted in the hospital.

“Salute to the entire medical fraternity for their dedicated service,” he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the national capital continues to report downward trends in fresh Covid cases, at 148 new infections and one death in last 24 hours. The active cases in the city stand at 610.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button