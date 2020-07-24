No permission to slaughter camel, cow: Cyb Police Commissioner

Hyderabad: There will be no permission to slaughter cow and camel on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and strict action will be taken against the violators, said police commissioner Cyberabad V C Sajjanar.

He called a meeting of officials ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. Arrangements are being made for peaceful and hygienic conduct of Eid-ul-Azha. Officials of various departments attended the meeting.

The commissioner police directed the municipal workers to remain alert for quick clearance of wastages after slaughter of animals. He directed police officials to remain vigilant at check posts and keep a close watch on the person’s or traders who were engaged in illegal transportation and slaughtering of Camels and selling of camel meat.

V C Sajjanar appealed people to cooperate with the police and government machinery. He warned people who try to disrupt peace and create division. No one will be allowed to take law in their own hands and disrupt law and order situation. They will be dealt with an iron hand, he said.

Municipal authorities told that special teams have been set up for cleaning of wastages.

Commissioner requested people to send their grievances on WhatsApp no 9490617444.

Source: Siasat news