No photography, Birthday celebrations on Cable Bridge: 15 rules you should know

Hyderabad: The cable-stayed bridge across the Durgam Cheruvu connecting Jubliee hills and Hitec-city has been operationalized recently. The bridge basically provides a direct connectivity to the public from Jubliee hills, Banjara hills, and other part of city going towards Hitec-city, Gachibowli, ORR (Outer Ring Road) and Shamshabad.

Also, as the bridge comprises certain aesthetic and recreational value, a large number of public are thronging the bridge regularly. In view of this, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to allow the general public on weekends on the bridge by stopping the vehicular movement.

In this background, the following regulations are put in place by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on and around the Durgam Cheruvu Bridge (DCB) in view of the road safety, public safety, and traffic management:

1. The Bridge will be closed for the vehicular movement from 10 PM of every Friday up to 6 AM of the next Monday.

2. On all the other days, the bridge will be closed from 11 PM to 6 AM for both vehicular traffic and pedestrians.

3. The following activities are prohibited on the bridge:

Walking on the main carriageway when vehicular movement is allowed.

Crossing the road on the bridge.

Standing/sitting on the road or side railings.

Stopping or parking of vehicles on the bridge.

Any kind of gatherings for birthday and other such reasons.

Consumption of Alcohol.

4. The roads leading to DCB from Madhapur and Road No. 45 would be closed for vehicular traffic on weekends. Traffic will be diverted accordingly.

5. Limited Parking arrangements are being made by the Traffic Police on both sides of the bridge. The following are the proposed parking places:

Roads in Hyderabad knowledge City i.e., behind ITC Kohinoor.

On the road No. 45 under the cable bridge.

Under the bridge at Mastannagar.

On the left side of the flyover from road No. 45, by giving a temporary median opening for retreating of the vehicles.

6. The visitors are requested to take the following routes towards DCB:

Visitors to DCB coming from Gachibowli, Narsingi, Miyapur, Madhapur, and Kukatpally, etc., should go towards Hyderabad Knowledge City parking place via Mind space rotary (IKEA)- Novartis – Salarpuria sattva – right turn- Hyderabad Knowledge City parking place.

Visitors to DCB coming from Jubliee Hills, Banjara Hills, Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam, Begumpet …etc., should take Road No. 45 to DCB.

7. The visitors should not park their vehicles on public roads where traffic is allowed. Otherwise, this will lead to severe traffic congestion. Hence, Traffic Police will tow away such vehicles to clear the road for the traffic. Hence, the public is advised to park their vehicles in the designated place only. If the parking place is full, the public shall not try to forcefully park their vehicles on the road. Instead, they are advised to find a suitable parking place in the vicinity without obstructing the general traffic.

8. Cyberabad Traffic Police have installed CCTV cameras and public address systems to have round the clock surveillance over the public activities on the bridge. Cases are being booked against vehicles for various traffic violations like without Helmet (Rider & Pillion rider), triple riding, over speeding, stopping/parking, use of cell phone while driving, racing, movement of heavy vehicles…etc.

9. All types of heavy vehicles, medium and goods vehicles including Tractors, DCMs, Goods Autos, JCBs, Cranes, Trucks…etc, are prohibited on the bridge.

10. Movement of push carts, Bullocks…etc., also prohibited.

11. The visitors are advised to follow the direction of Traffic Police scrupulously at all times and help them in ensuring better management of traffic and road safety.

12. Speed limit: Maximum speed limit on the bridge is 35 KMPH.

13. Public is advised to exhibit a greater sense of responsibility, self-discipline while they are on the bridge. They should not indulge in dangerous activities like standing on the railing for selfies, lying down/sitting on the road for photos, cutting cakes and other celebrations…etc.,

14. The parents or guardians should handhold the kids while on the bridge.

15. The public is advised not to carry any valuable items like Jewellery, Money…etc., while on the bridge. If they have to do so, they are advised to stay away from the crowd on the bridge.