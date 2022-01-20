No place for discrimination in India, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that today we are creating a system in which there is no place for discrimination and building a society that stands firmly on the foundation of equality and social justice.



Prime Minister Modi was delivering the keynote address at the national launch ceremony of ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore’. He also flagged off seven initiatives of Brahma Kumaris.



Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the program by Brahma Kumari Sanstha, in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration, exemplifies the feeling, spirit and inspiration for a golden India. “There is no difference between personal aspirations and successes on the one hand and national aspirations and successes on the other,” he said.



The Prime Minister stressed that our progress lies in the progress of the nation. “The nation exists from us, and we exist through the nation. This realisation is becoming the biggest strength of us Indians in the making of a new India. Everything the country is doing today includes ‘Sabka Prayas’. ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ is becoming the guiding motto of the country,” Modi said.



He noted the contribution of remarkable women in different epochs of Indian history and listed developments like entry of women in the armed forces, more maternity leaves, better political participation in the form of more voting and representation in the Council of Ministers as a mark of new confidence among women. He expressed satisfaction that this movement is society-led and the gender ratio has improved in the country.



The Prime Minister pointed out that the time of ‘Amrit Kaal’ is not for dreaming while sleeping, but for fulfilling your resolutions awake. The coming 25 years are the period of utmost hard work, sacrifice, and ‘Tapasya’. This is a period of 25 years to get back what our society has lost in hundreds of years of slavery, he said.



“It needs to be admitted that in the 75 years after Independence the evil of ignoring duties and not keeping them paramount has entered the national life. During this period, we only spent time talking and fighting about rights,” he said.



The Prime Minister regretted the tendency to tarnish the image of India, even at the international level. “We cannot get away from this by saying that this is just politics. This is not politics, this is the question of our country. Today, when we are celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is also our responsibility that the world should know India properly”, he added.