No plan of night curfew, lockdown in Telangana: Director of Health Department

Hyderabad: Amid rise in coronavirus cases in Telangana and night curfew in various districts in India, people started speculating that the Telangana government may also impose lockdown or night curfew.

However, Director of Public Health Dr. Srinivas said that the Telangana government has no plans to announce lockdown or curfew in the state.

Addressing the media, the director said in the past few days schools have been reporting rise in covid-19 cases among the students.

Follow Covid-19 guidelines

Appealing people to follow Covid-19 guidelines, he said that the increase in positive cases is an indication of a second wave in the state.

The state government is likely to announce new measures, including possible closure of schools to contain the spread.

Last week, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao told the Assembly that the government will review the situation and make an announcement in the next couple of days.

Coronavirus cases in Telangana

Meanwhile, the daily coronavirus tally in the state crossed the 400 mark with 412 fresh additions, taking the total caseload to 3.03 lakh, a state government bulletin said on Tuesday.

With three more deaths the toll rose to 1,674, it said,providing data as of 8 PM on March 22.

The Greater Hyderabad reported a maximum of 103 cases followed by Nirmal 32, Medchal Malkajgiri 31, and Ranga Reddy district 27.