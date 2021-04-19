No plan of night curfew, lockdown in Telangana, reiterates health minister

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister E. Rajender has once again dismissed the rumours of night curfew or lockdown in Telangana and appealed to the public to follow the COVID-19 norms.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that the second wave of COVID-19 is definitely dangerous but if everyone follows the norms strictly then it can be defeated. He added that the state government had successfully overcome the first wave of coronavirus and the public should also adopt the previous year’s experience of strictly following the protocols.

He pointed out that 95 percent of the patients do not need to be hospitalized and appealed to all the families in the state to wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash hands on a regular basis.

In view of the second wave of coronavirus mainly targeting the youngsters, the minister said that he has suggested a proposal to the Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan to give permission to start vaccination from 25 years age group in a meeting with him.

On being questioned about the shortage of vaccines, the minister replied that by Monday the government will receive 2.7 lakh vaccines with the manufacturing and distribution of vaccines is in central government control from the beginning. He appealed to the central government to allot more vaccines to Telangana State as the state is capable of administering 10 lakh people daily.

The minister said that following COVID-19 protocols is the only solution to avoid the disease and dismissed rumours of night curfew or lockdown in the state.