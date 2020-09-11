No plan to reopen schools, may consider classes for X, XII: Goa CM

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th September 2020 5:18 am IST
No plan to reopen schools, may consider classes for X, XII: Goa CM

Panaji, Sep 11 : Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday confirmed that the state government has no plan to reopen schools anytime soon.

However, he said that classes of X and XII may be resumed after consultation with Parents Teachers Associations (PTA).

“The central government has allowed classes of XI to XII after September 20. They are allowing those with the consent of their parents to attend schools while following all the social distancing norms,” Sawant said, while addressing a press conference here.

The state has so far recorded 22,890 Covid-19 cases.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said that Goa could see a further spike in cases with 1,000 cases expected in one day.

READ:  8 entrance tests lined up in Andhra amid corona

On September 3, the state witnessed 713, a record number of Covid-19 cases in 24 hours.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close