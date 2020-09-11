No plan to reopen schools, may consider classes for X, XII: Goa CM

Panaji, Sep 11 : Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday confirmed that the state government has no plan to reopen schools anytime soon.

However, he said that classes of X and XII may be resumed after consultation with Parents Teachers Associations (PTA).

“The central government has allowed classes of XI to XII after September 20. They are allowing those with the consent of their parents to attend schools while following all the social distancing norms,” Sawant said, while addressing a press conference here.

The state has so far recorded 22,890 Covid-19 cases.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said that Goa could see a further spike in cases with 1,000 cases expected in one day.

On September 3, the state witnessed 713, a record number of Covid-19 cases in 24 hours.

