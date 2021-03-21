No plans for night curfew in Hyderabad: Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Telangana State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Sunday informed that the Government has no immediate plans to impose night curfew.

Speaking to media after laying the foundation for Bharosa Centre in Mirchowk area of old city the Home Minister informed that though there is a surge in COVID-19 cases across India and in neighbouring Maharashtra State, the Government does not has any plans to impose curfew or night curfew in Hyderabad city.

Police never have intention to impose curfew since the restriction will have a bad impact on the lives of the people. The public can play important role in controlling the surge in cases.

Making clear that “Imposing of curfew will affect the lives and business in city, I request the public especially of old city to take precautions, avoid gatherings and promptly use mask” said Mahmood Ali.

He further said that in wake of growing cases in schools, the Government in a day or two will take a final call whether to continue schools and Madrassas.