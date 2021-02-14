No plans to make Hyderabad a Union Territory: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Feb 14 : Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday said the Centre has no plan to make Hyderabad, or any other city, a Union Territory.

Talking to reporters here, he condemned the statement made by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi that the Centre may covert Hyderabad into a Union Territory.

“It is just the beginning, in future, the government may convert other cities such as Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and so on into a union territory,” Owaisi, a Member of Parliament from Hyderabad, had said in Lok Sabha on Saturday during the discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill.

Kishan Reddy termed Owaisi’s statement as figment of imagination and false propaganda.

“There is no truth in this. The Centre is working for development of all cities including Hyderabad and there is no plan to turn it into a Union Territory,” he said, adding Owaisi walked off the House even before the government could make its stand clear.

Kishan Reddy alleged that it has become habit of the AIMIM and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi to spread lies.

Claiming that the two parties forged an unholy alliance for election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Muncipal Corporation, he exuded confidence that BJP will win both the seats of the Telangana Legislative Council in the elections to be held next month.

