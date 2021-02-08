No proposal for JNU name change: Pokhriyal

By Neha|   Updated: 8th February 2021 7:42 pm IST
Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' (Credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: There is no proposal for changing the name of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday.

BJP general secretary C T Ravi had proposed last year a name change of the JNU after Swami Vivekananda.

“No sir,” Nishank said in response to a question in the Lok Sabha whether the government had any proposal for changing the name of the university in Delhi.

In November, Ravi had tweeted: “It is Swami Vivekananda who stood for the “Idea of Bharat”. His philosophy & values signify the “Strength of Bharat”. It is only right that Jawaharlal Nehru University be renamed as Swami Vivekananda University. Life of Bharat’s patriotic Saint will inspire generations to come.

