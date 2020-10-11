No proposal to change Punjab Congress chief: Harish Rawat

Dehradun, Oct 11 : A day after Punjab Congress President Sunil Jhakhar expressed unhappiness over remarks of General Secretary in-charge Harish Rawat on the alleged functioning of the state Congress, the former Uttrakhand Chief Minister has clarified that there is no such proposal and he has been “misunderstood”.

Rawat speaking to IANS said from Dehradun, “there is no such proposal of replacement of the state president in Punjab.”

He clarified that he was asked about district committees then he replied that it is matter of concern that committees have not been formed. Sources say that Punjab leader are upset over undue importance being given to former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, to which Rawat replied that everyone was in consent that Sidhu should be brought on board and it was with the party’s consent that he came to the Moga rally.

The knives were out after reports emerged that Harish Rawat is upset with Jakhar who in reply said that “he is ready to step down”. Sources say Jhakhar had sent proposal for state reorganization but it was pending due to the pandemic.

The Punjab Congress is in turmoil since Sidhu was given prominence during Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rally.

Earlier Rawat went to Sidhu’s residence and took him to Moga along with him. The Punjab leaders are wary of Sidhu being appointed state president even the Chief Minister has opposed it and sources say he has said that only an old Congress hand be given such an important assignment.

Jhakhar had resigned after his defeat in Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and is a vocal supporter of Rahul Gandhi in party affairs but his resignation was rejected by Sonia Gandhi.

