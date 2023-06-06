No proposal to review anti-cow slaughter law, says Karnataka minister

Minister Priyank Kharge stated that the government is capable of banning organisations such as Bajrang Dal and RSS if their involvement is found in anti-social activities.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 6th June 2023 9:30 pm IST
Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil
Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil- IANS

Bengaluru: After taking a U-turn on the move to ban the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Congress government in Karnataka is also likely to drop the proposal to withdraw the anti-cow slaughter law considering the opposition and public outrage over the issue.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil stated on Tuesday that there is no proposal as such before the government at present to review the anti-cow slaughter law.

Also Read
Congress govt hikes power tariff by Rs. 2.89 in Karnataka

In recent past, many ministers had issued statements at their personal level and the BJP condemned the statements.

MS Education Academy

“Chief Minister has not discussed the assembly session yet. Mostly, he will discuss it in the cabinet which will be held on Thursday and take a call on the issue,” he explained.

Earlier, Minister Priyank Kharge stated that the government is capable of banning organisations such as Bajrang Dal and RSS if their involvement is found in anti-social activities.

After the backlash and upfront challenge by the BJP to ban at least one branch of RSS among lakhs, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a U-turn and maintained that his government never proposed a ban on the RSS.

Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh had stirred a controversy by stating that why can’t cows be slaughtered? He also stated that the law in this regard would be reviewed. Karnataka BJP staged a huge protest in the state opposing the minister’s statement.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 6th June 2023 9:30 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button