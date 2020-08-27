No protests, but JEE-NEET aspirants from NE states want deferment

Guwahati/Agartala, Aug 27 : Despite there being no major protests, a section of candidates from the northeastern states want the deferment of the JEE-NEET examinations scheduled for next month.

In the eight northeastern states, 53,235 MBBS (Under Graduate) aspirants and 21,236 engineering (JEE-Main) candidates will sit for the examinations in 148 and 23 centres respectively. The JEE (Main) test will be held from September 1-6 and NEET examination on September 13.

Demanding postponement of the two examinations, many of the NEET and JEE (Main) candidates are worried about movement in the crowded examination centres and the risk of using public transport.

Shahidul Islam from Western Assam’s Barpeta said: “I belong to a rural area and my preparation has remained incomplete as due to the Covid-19 pandemic my tutor stopped coaching.

“I am also afraid about the risk of the spread of the virus in the examination centres. Many students will come from different districts and cities and they would face a lot of problems if the NEET examinations were held on September 13.”

Tushar Sarma, another NEET aspirant from Guwahati, said life is more precious than the examinations. “I and my friends are preparing ourselves with a lot of uncertainties and in an adverse environment,” Sarma said.

Santosh Roy, a JEE (Main) candidate in Agartala, said that it would be good if the examination was held after some time, but he would sit for the examination if it is held as scheduled.

With concerns over social distancing during travelling to the exam centres, another NEET candidate Sankar Das said that he is worried about going to the examination centres as there will be a lot of students, guardians and well-wishers. He said social distancing will not be maintained as many people are not taking the pandemic seriously.

Congress leaders in Guwahati said that as part of their all India programme, they will hold protests on Friday to oppose the government’s decision to hold the NEET, JEE exams during the pandemic.

The CPI-M backed Student Federation of India (SFI) leader Suleman Ali said they have not organised any protest in the region against the holding of the NEET, JEE exams.

Source: IANS

