No public gatherings on Muharram and Ganesh Puja: Hyd Commissioner

By Mansoor Updated: 17th August 2020 11:55 am IST
Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar. (siasat.com Photo: Mohammed Hussain)
Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar. (siasat.com Photo: Mohammed Hussain)

Hyderabad: Observe Muharram, celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home and no procession, idol installation will be allowed, said Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad on Monday citing the orders of the government due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, IPS, put out a tweet urging people to stay at their homes on both the occasions and help in the fight against COVID-19.

“We care for your health and safety. Protect your family against COVID-19. Do Maatam of Muharram at home. Similarly, all Ganesh puja has to be done at home. No Idol installation or any event will be held at public places as directed by Government. Keep yourself and the city safe”

Kumar’s tweet read.

Both the events are scheduled to take place later in August.

Source: ANI
READ:  Engineering final year exams: JNTU Hyderabad takes decision
Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close