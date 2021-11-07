No quarantine for fully vaccinated Indians travelling to Bahrain

Manama: The Indian embassy in Bahrain on Saturday announced that passengers travelling from India to Bahrain with a COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued in India will be exempted from mandatory 10 days of quarantine.

Accordingly, passengers travelling from India to Bahrain, COVID-19 vaccines taken in India should be approved by the WHO, or by the Kingdom of Bahrain.

“Embassy of India is happy to inform that as per revised travel entry procedures of Kingdom of Bahrain, all COVID vaccination certificates containing a QR code for vaccines approved by the World Health Organization, or the Kingdom of Bahrain will be accepted,” the Indian embassy in Bahrain informed in a tweet.

The passengers will also be exempted from pre-arrival negative RT-PCR certificates.

On September 3, 2021, the government of Bahrain removed India from the red list. The decision was taken days after Minister of State (MEA) V Muraleedharan visited Bahrain and organised bilateral talks with Bahrain’s foreign minister Rashid Alzayani.

Earlier on May 24, Bahrain had suspended entry of travellers from countries on its red list, which included India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.