No questions of curtailing domestic flights, says Hardeep Puri

New Delhi: Amid the spike in the number of Civid-19 cases and the fears of fresh restrictions, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday assured that there are no questions of curtailing the domestic flight operations.

The minister said, “The second wave of COVID-19 has delayed airlines being allowed to operate 100 per cent that was planned to happen from the start of the summer schedule this month-end.”

But for now, there are no questions to curtail the domestic operations, he added.

He further said that flights are the safest mode to travel, adding that the authorities have taken cognisance for defaulters who are not following COVID-19 protocol on board.

On Friday, the minister said that the airport authorities have been directed to put passengers on the ‘no-fly’ list if they do not follow the SoPs and guidelines to curb COVID-19.

“We can issue SoPs and guidelines in regard to COVID-19, some people are being careless. We have started putting people on the no-fly list,” the minister said. Meanwhile, India recorded as many as 62,258 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest spike since October 16, 2020. Also, 291 deaths were reported during this time.

With ANI inputs