No resident of Srinagar in militant ranks now: IG Kashmir

“After killing of LeT militant Ishfaq Rashid Khan yesterday, no resident of Srinagar district in militant ranks now: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice”, the senior police officer was quoted to have said by the Twitter handle of Kashmir police.

Two militants of LeT were killed on Saturday in an encounter in Ranbirgarh (Lawaipora) area in outskirts of Srinagar city.

One of the slain militants was Ishfaq Rashid Khan, a resident of Srinagar city.

Source: IANS

