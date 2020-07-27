No resident of Srinagar in militant ranks now: IG Kashmir

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 27th July 2020 6:00 am IST
No resident of Srinagar in militant ranks now: IG Kashmir

“After killing of LeT militant Ishfaq Rashid Khan yesterday, no resident of Srinagar district in militant ranks now: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice”, the senior police officer was quoted to have said by the Twitter handle of Kashmir police.

Two militants of LeT were killed on Saturday in an encounter in Ranbirgarh (Lawaipora) area in outskirts of Srinagar city.

One of the slain militants was Ishfaq Rashid Khan, a resident of Srinagar city.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close