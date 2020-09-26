No respite for Kerala as daily cases cross 7K

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 26 : Kerala saw no respite as it recorded its highest 7,006 single-day spike in coronavirus cases after 58,779 more samples were tested.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said on Saturday that there are 52,678 active cases in the state now.

“As many as 1,14,530 coronavirus patients have been cured. Thiruvananthapuram district, which has the highest number of cases, on Saturday detected 1,050 new cases,” said Shailaja.

With 21 more COVID-19 deaths, the state’s death toll reached 656.

Across the state, 2,22,330 persons are under observation, including 27,883 in hospitals. There are 652 hotspots in the state.

