No respite from Covid-19 deaths, cases for Maharashtra

Mumbai, Nov 8 : Maharashtra’s Covid-19 deaths and cases continued on the upswing although recoveries remained high and active cases dropped, health officials said on Sunday.

The state witnessed 125 deaths, taking the toll to 45,240 now, and 5,092 fresh cases, raising the tally to 17,19,858.

On the positive side, the state recovery rate increased from 91.53 per cent to 91.71 per cent – while the mortality rate remained stable at 2.63 per cent.

Another lot of 8,232 fully recovered patients returned home – taking the total to 15,77,322, against the 96,372 active cases in the state.

Of the 125 deaths declared, (including 15 reconciled fatalities), Thane led with 25 deaths, while there were 23 in Mumbai, 15 in Pune, nine each in Solapur and Satara, five each in Sangli and Nanded, four each in Raigad and Beed, three each in Nashik, Ahmednagar, Ratnagiri, Latur, and Buldhana, two each in Palghar, Kolhapur, and Bhandara, and one each in Jalgaon, Akola, Nagpur, and Chandrapur, besides one from another state.

Remaining in the sub-50 range for the 7th day this month, Mumbai saw its toll rise to 10,445 now, while after recording sub-1,000 infections since October 31, the city added 1,003 fresh corona patients, sending the total to 264,545.

Mumbai circle (MMR) recorded 40 new deaths, pushing up the toll to 18,056 and with another spike of 1,771 new infectees, the total cases zoomed up to 596,523.

With another 33 fatalities, the Pune circle’s death toll rose to 10,107 and the daily infections increased by 803 to 433,166 cases now.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine decreased to 10,51,321, while the number of those in institutional quarantine went down to 7,912 on Sunday.

