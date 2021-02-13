No respite from pollution in Delhi for next two days

New Delhi, Feb 13 : : The air quality of the national capital mounted to ‘very poor’ category, with the hourly average air quality index at 332 micrograms per cubic meter on Saturday due to low wind speed.

According to Ministry of Earth Sciences’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, “Surface winds are low. The ventilation is likely to stay in the same range and no significant change in AQI is expected for the next couple of days.”

AQI , likely to marginally improve to lower end of very poor to poor category, is forecasted for February 15 and 16, the forecast further stated. AQI within the limit of 0-5 is regarded as good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) officials have advised sensitive groups to avoid physical outdoor activities. Other people have been advised to avoid prolonged exertion and keep windows closed.

“Stop any activity level if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue. Keep the room clean – do not vacuum. Masks known as N-95 or P-100 respirators may only help if you go out,” stated SAFAR.

Delhi’s neighbouring regions – Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, and Gurugram also logged very poor quality of air. The air quality of Ghaziabad is, however, the worst at 401 micrograms per cubic meter.

Earlier today, a thick layer of fog engulfing parts of the city and affecting the visibility. Delhi Airport in a statement said that due to fog, low visibility procedures were in progress, however, all flight operations are normal.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.