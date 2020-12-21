No rule of law in J&K, says Mehbooba as 2 PDP leaders detained

Srinagar, Dec 21 : Two senior PDP were detained on Monday by a central agency for questioning in a money laundering case, evoking sharp reaction from party chief Mehbooba Mufti who claimed there was “no rule of law” in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports here said that officials of the investigating agency detained Sartaj Madni, who is also a maternal uncle of Mehbooba Mufti, and Peerzada Mansoor Hussain in Anantnag district.

Reacting sharply, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief tweeted: “Total lawlessness as PDP’s Sartaj Madni and Mansoor Hussain were arbitrarily detained today on the eve of DDC election results. Every senior police officer here is clueless as it is ‘upar say order’. No rule of law in J&K anymore. It is out and out Gunda Raj.”

Senior PDP leader and party’s youth wing chief Waheed Para is presently in NIA remand after his arrest in a terror funding case also involving dismissed Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh.

