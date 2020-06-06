No SCC exams in GHMC limits; govt may hold it in other dists: HC

Hyderabad: In an important development, the Telangana High Court on Saturday directed the State government not to conduct the scheduled Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits in view of increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

As per court direction, the exam will not be held in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and the areas of other districts such as Ranga Reddy, Medchal and Medak which fall in GHMC limits. The Court, however, permitted the government to go ahead and conduct the examinations in other districts of the state as per the revised schedule i.e. from June 8 to July 5. Even the students of other districts in the state have got the choice not to write the exam and can appear for advanced supplementary exam.

The government informed the court that the students who are not able to appear for the exams now, will be allowed to appear for advanced supplementary examination and such students will be considered and treated as regular candidates as a special case for this year. The bench directed the government to review the situation from time to time and posted the matter to June 19 for further hearing.

Tenth Class Examinations 2020 will be conducted in Telangana State from June 8 to July 5 from 9.30 am to 12.15, according to Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

As many as 2005 additional exam centers are set up in addition to 2530 centers and use services of 26,422 government employees to conduct the exams. While TSRTC will operate buses and the students have to come one hour before to the examination centres. It was arranged to provide masks and thermal screening for students at all the centers.

The examinations will be conducted as per lockdown norms by maintaining physical distance, deface mask and sanitizer. Every bench will have only one student and and exam centers will be sanitized.

The examinations will be held on alternative days as said by the Court, the minister said.

The schedule of 10th examinations first and second papers are as follows.

English I, II papers on June 8, 11, Maths on June 14, 17, Science Physics and Biology June 20, 23, Social studies on June 26, 29. Oriental language (Sanskrit, Arabic) Paper I on July 2, paper II from 9.30 am to 12.45 hours. Vocational Course Theory on June 5 from 9.30 am and 11.30 am. (NSS)

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.