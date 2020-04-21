No school fee hike in 2020-21 academic year, orders issued

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday issued an order directing all private unaided recognized schools not to increase any kind of fee during the academic year 2020-21.

A GO to this effect was issued by Special Chief Secretary to Government, Education, Chitra Ramachandran. Private schools were also directed to charge only the tuition fee on a monthly basis until further orders. The directions will be applicable to private unaided recognised schools in the State which are affiliated to the State Board, Central Board of Secondary Education, ICSE and other international boards.

Keeping in the view the hardships caused by the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Cabinet on Sunday had passed a resolution that schools should not increase any kind of fee during the academic year 2020-21. The schools can charge only tuition fee on a monthly basis till further orders.

The government has also warned private schools that non-compliance of its instructions would result in cancellation of school recognition and revoking of the no-objection certificate already granted for affiliation to other boards. Appropriate action would be initiated against school managements that violate the directions under relevant acts/rules.

