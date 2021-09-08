No solution to floods for Osman Nagar’s 1.5k homeless residents

Hyderabad: A lake in Osman Nagar overflowed on Tuesday, resulting in a catastrophe for residents of Osman Nagar. Government officials stated that no permanent solution can be provided in the region as the houses of the society were built on the lake’s full tank level (FTL) area.

The water from the lake reportedly created a flood situation which led to more than 1,500 people from 300 houses become homeless in the area.

According to local media reports, the residents are stuck in the adjoining Osman Nagar with knee-deep water. As some residents were seen shifting their valuables to be safe from water, others were just waiting for the water to settle down.

Afreen Begum, a resident whose house is surrounded by slush and sewage from overflowing drains in the area, told TOI that homes in the society get inundated. Further, she remarked that since the last floods, her society has hardly had any rest.

The locals in the area claim that civic authorities have allegedly ignored their requests despite their regular raised concerns. The locals reportedly demand the officials to provide a permanent solution to drain out the excess water.

Syed Faheem, 60, said that no permanent solution has come up even after the education minister Sabithra Indra’s inspection of the society. Reconstruction work of Osman Nagar Lake Bund was reportedly started by the officials of Jalpally municipality. however, was of no use.

The bund stretches across one kilometerer and is about 12 feet wide.

It is being reconstructed to protect houses from overflowing water, timesnownews.com said. The work in process is on its way with an allocated budget of Rs 20 lakh sanctioned by the Rangareddy district collector.

However, officials reportedly claim that no permanent solution can be provided in the region as the houses of the society were built on the lake’s full tank level (FTL) area. Its case is still pending in high court.

Speaking to TOI, G Praveen Kumar, commissioner Jalallly municipality said that they are aware of the people’s misery. “Many houses have not yet recovered from last year’s floods,” he remarked. However, he stated they cannot provide a permanent solution as the case is pending in court.

The commissioner added that we are trying our best to stop the overflow of water and let it drain out.