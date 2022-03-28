No state can beat Telangana’s education system: TSCHE chairman

Hyderabad: Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Professor R Limbadri praised the Gurukul schools set up by the Telangana government and said that no other state provides the same level of education.

The TSCHE chairman said that students from Telangana are studying in national universities like Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and in other top international colleges like USA’s Harvard University.

Limbadri was the chief guest during the inauguration of training classes for Dalit journalists, which was organized by the Telangana State Media Academy and Scheduled Castes Cooperative Development Organization.

Stating that there are more women than men in higher education today, he said “The pen of real journalists affects society. Journalists look at society from angles not noticed by the common people and present public issues to the people.” He commended the efforts of Allam Narayana, chairman of the Telangana State Media Academy.

Allam Narayana, Chairman of the Media Academy, presided over the event and said that conducting training classes for Dalit journalists in the state was a “historic event in the country”. He added that the Media academy is not the same as it once was and that the present academy is working to create equal opportunities for all and enhance the professionalism of journalists.