No state Iftar parties during Ramzan due to surge in  COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: In view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the Telangana government has decided not to host public iftar parties during the holy month of Ramzan.

This is the second year in a row that the iftar parties are not being hosted by the government. Last year too, the outbreak of COVID led to its cancellation.

However, the government will distribute Ramzan gift packs through mosques in various areas.

Every year, the state government provides funds for organizing iftar parties in every constituency of Telangana. This year however, the Wakf board has ot received any cheque or any instructions to identify mosques to host iftar parties, a board official said, as quoted by Deccan Chronicle.

Every year, during the holy month of Ramzan , the state government holds Iftar fairs for large gatherings. b