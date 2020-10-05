No stay on declaration of JEE results: Delhi High Court

By Abdullah FahadUpdated: 5th October 2020 1:21 pm IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued notices to the Ministry of Education and others on a plea to stay the declaration of the JEE Advance 2020 results and conduct the exams afresh for the petitioner’s son, who was reportedly hounded for 45 minutes at the exam centre.

A single-judge bench of Justice Jayant Nath, however, refused to stay the declaration of the results on a petition filed by Pawan Kumar Singh, who had sought directions to the respondents to conduct JEE-Advance 2020 exams for his son afresh.

Advocate Mukesh Mohan Goyal, appearing for Singh, had argued that the son of the petitioner was hounded for 45 minutes and thereafter allowed to enter the examination centre. He sought to stay the declaration of the JEE-Advance result till the disposal of the petition.

The counsel for the petitioner vehemently urged that unless the result stays, grave prejudice would be caused to the petitioner.

“In my opinion, at this stage, it is not possible to withhold the result of JEE-Advance 2020 where thousands of students have appeared,” the bench said.

Meanwhile, the High Court issued notice to the Ministry of Education Organising Chairman JEE -Advance and others on the petition filed by Singh and listed the matter for October 7.

Source: ANI

