No talks to bring NRC, stake holders to be consulted: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday told that in the present stance there are no plans to bring National Citizenship Register (NRC). In an interview to India Today, Amit Shah said that NRC has not come in yet, when it comes, there is no talk of bringing it, even if it comes all stakeholders will be consulted.

On the completion of one year of NDA-2, Home Minister Amit Shah also said that, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not affect anyone’s citizenship, there is no provision for taking citizenship in CAA. the concerns regarding the documents that may be required to prove one’s citizenship in the case of a possible NRC.

Early this year the announcement to bring NRC and implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) led to massive protests across the country but later due to the novel coronavirus outbreak all protests were put on hold since the process of CAA and NRC was stalled.

The Home Minister also mentioned several of the government’s accomplishments upon completion of one year in office. Among these were the Abrogation of Article 370, the establishment of a Ram Mandir trust, the criminalization of Triple Talaq and the CAA.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.