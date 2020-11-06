No team wants to face mighty MI, says bowling coach Bond

Dubai, Nov 5 : Mumbai Indians (MI), with a very good batting and bowling line-up, are a such a strong side that no team wants to play against them, bowling coach Shane Bond said ahead of their IPL Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals.

“Our bowling line-up is as good as anyone in the tournament and I think we are the team that no one really wants to play because they know when we play well, we can do some damage. We have won tight games and that makes a huge difference,” said the former New Zealand speedster.

In their last league stage match against SunRisers Hyderabad, defending champions MI, however, faced a crushing 10-wicket defeat on Tuesday.

That happened since MI rested their two main speedsters, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

The last game was the first time that MI had lost eight wickets. Up until now, their tail was never bothered, thanks to the good batting by the top order. Even someone like Kieron Pollard, who is averaging 86.33 with the bat, had faced just 109 balls before the previous match.

“You do not want to see you tail-enders bats and our top order is scoring runs some big runs. I think the bonus from the batting point of view is Kieron Pollard got to face 20 (25) balls and whacked it. So, it puts him in great shape for the finals. I think our batting lineup is as good as any other team has in the tournament,” Bond said.

