No threat of bird flu outbreak in Odisha: Govt

Bhubaneswar, Jan 6 : Odisha has not detected any bird flu case so far, the state government said on Wednesday.

However, the state government said the administration is prepared to control any possible bird flu outbreak in the state.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra on Wednesday reviewed the bird flu scenario in the state. Around 11,000 samples from different areas have been tested and no case has been found positive.

The Chief Secretary has directed to intensify surveillance activities.

Mohapatra also directed to form a rapid response team at the state and district level for mitigating any possible outbreak.

A record 1.2 million migratory birds have congregated in Chilika lake this winter season. Similarly, about 1 lakh winged guests have arrived at Bhitarkanika sanctuary and about 1.60 lakh birds at Hirakud dam reservoir, said an official.

