No traffic challan discount after March, says Telangana police

Hyderabad: The city traffic’s joint Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath on Friday said that the traffic challan discount won’t be given in April.

In a press briefing, Ranganath said that to date Rs. 1.85 Crore traffic challans were cleared, and Rs. 190 crore was collected from these challans.

He clarified that the provision for paying discounted challans would end on March 31.

The scheme launched by the traffic police wing of the state government is receiving an overwhelming response from the traffic rule violators. According to the traffic police, they are clearing 1,000 challans per minute.

The entire month of March was given for the public to clear their traffic challans at a discounted rate.