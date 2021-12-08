No vaccination, no ration: Telangana govt tells fair price dealers

Hyderabad: The Telangana government in order to ensure 100% vaccination against the COVID-19 virus has instructed fair price dealers to stop ration supplies to beneficiaries who are not in possession of their vaccination certificates. This instruction, if applied, would successfully link the public distribution system (PDS) with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, an anonymous representative of Telangana rations dealers’ association stated that while the state has issued no circulars, the civil supplies officials in respective districts have orally instructed dealers to insist on vaccine certificates from beneficiaries to avail their ration.

These instructions were issued to dealers in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet and Gadwal districts.

A couple of days ago, the Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) announced that employees who have not taken at least a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will not be paid their salaries.

Currently, the state government seems to be keen on linking vaccines with every practical aspect of life and it is too early to decide how this will pan out for Telangana’s residents.