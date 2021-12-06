No vaccine, no salary: Telangana Cooperative Apex Bank to staff

Hyderabad: Employees who have not taken at least a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will not be paid their salaries, announced The Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB).

The management said that the decision has come into effect on December 4 and is being implemented in a bid to keep the employees safe from the virus.

The TSCAB managing director Dr Nethi Muralidhar has informed the bank staff to submit a copy of the vaccination to the authorities immediately, failing which they will not receive the salary.

“This rule will be applicable at all the branches of the bank. If not vaccinated, employees shall submit reasons for not getting vaccinated along with supporting documents. We have even conducted special vaccination drives on June 12 and September 24 in Hyderabad for their convenience,” he said.

“The document should be submitted before December 15, 2021. Employees who fail to do so will not receive their salaries. They will only be paid once the vaccination certificate is produced,” he asserted.

The managing director asked employees for cooperation in achieving the target vaccination percentage and appealed to the staff to take the vaccine shots. “Those who have taken the first dose should take their second dose as well,” he added.